New developments coming to historic Deuces district

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Changes are on the way to the historic Dueces district in St. Pete as new development is underway.

The city added two new parks to the area, hoping to connect the community.

Dueces Park opened Friday, and the city is calling it a gateway to connect the district to development in the area. This is all in an effort to revitalize the area.

Veatrice Farrell, executive director of Deuces Live, said, “Prior to segregation, this was home to over a hundred businesses. So people could literally live and die on this street.”

A street so rooted in history had its fair share of struggles over the years.

George Smith with the City of St. Pete said, “I was born right here down the street. One thing that we have over the years it has experienced some neglect.”

Smith recalls the changes the Dueces district experienced. From neglect years ago to now a revitalization.

“There is a lot of investment in this community, and we were so pleased because this park is the gateway to what’s going on in the community,” Smith said.

Now there is new development in every direction. From new schools and affordable housing initiatives to commercial space — the city is putting a lot of effort into uplifting this community.

“This shows that not only is affordable housing important, but also the redevelopment and inclusion of residents in the community for families,” Smith said.

The city has an action plan in place that includes the parks, as well as improved infrastructure and landscape.

Meanwhile, the determination of the people who live and work in the Dueces district remains strong.

Farrell said, “This street is representative of the resiliency of the descendants of the enslaved. So there is joy. There is sorrow. There is every emotion you can have.”

Farrells love for the area shined through as she listed off dozens of new projects and businesses in the area.