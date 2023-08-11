New 'Dali Dome' at St. Pete museum features trippy 'Dali Alive 360' show

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Dali Museum in downtown St. Petersburg just opened a new attraction as wild, weird and wonderful as the artist himself.

Inside a giant new "Dali Dome"—60 feet wide, 40 feet high—a multisensory audio-visual experience called "Dali Alive 360" engulfs guests in all manner of surreal sights and sounds.

Created by the same team that did the blockbuster "Van Gogh Alive" tour, "Dali Alive 360" allows you to step inside the artist's life, art and brain like never before.

The show is over 30 minutes, and seating is limited. Also, with moving images projected everywhere, including the floor, the experience is trippy and spellbinding but may be overwhelming for some.

"Dali Alive" runs throughout the day, and tickets are a $15 add-on after general admission. For more information, go here.