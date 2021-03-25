New Creative Pinellas exhibit offers partnership between art and science

LARGO, Fla. — It's a partnership between art and science at Creative Pinellas. Their newest exhibit uses paintings and sculptures to educate visitors on climate change and its impact on our waterways.

As you walk inside the Expanding Waters exhibit, the first thing you'll notice is the size of the art, but when you get a little bit closer, you'll also see the scientific significance of each piece.

A painting of a giant moon immediately meets your eye, isolated through a large ring that spans from floor to ceiling.

"The moon is shedding light on what is happening in our world, and if you turn around and look out through the ring, it's saying, 'pay attention,'" said artist Carol Mickett.

On the other side of the ring are three paintings, one of a whale, another of water on fire and an ice cube tray.

"The whale is in hot water, so to speak, and it's being affected by the hot water, and the ice cube tray is a method of delivering some kind of help," said artist Robert Stackhouse.

The Tarpon Springs artists are the husband and wife team responsible for the exhibit.

"Art is a way of presenting and creating a conversation, so this show really is telling a story about the state of our world and ways to mitigate it," said Mickett.

Carol and Robert's primary focus is climate change, specifically how it's affecting Florida and the Gulf of Mexico.

"How can we as individuals, community citizens, do things to reverse the heating up of our water and our atmosphere," said Mickett.

Creative Pinellas said it's one of the most unique and impactful exhibits they've hosted.

"With the beach just a few minutes away, these themes really hit home for us here at the gallery and a lot of people who come in, so for that reason, it really is important to us," said Danny Olda with Creative Pinellas.

The exhibit runs through June 13 and will also include performance art and panel discussions with local scientists.

"It brings in all of these voices, and no one voice is enough. We need all of the voices to work together," said Mickett.

For a complete list of events, go to creativepinellas.org/expanding-waters/. The gallery is free to the public.