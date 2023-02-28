Neighbors concerned over affordable housing proposal on church land

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Palm Lake Christian Church wants to build affordable housing for the disabled on its large property. Last month we spoke to church board member chair, Andrea Cate, about the proposal.

"We looked around and saw that affordable housing for low-income seniors and people with disabling conditions was a big need in our community," said Cate.

But neighbors said there’s been a lot of confusion about who exactly will be living in the 86 units that are being proposed in their quiet Disston Heights, St. Pete neighborhood.

"First it was for the firefighters, it was for the nurses, then it was for the disabled," said neighbor Mafé Rajul. "And when we heard disabled, I wondered what type of disabilities because people with disabilities need services," said Rajul.

Rajul lives next to the church, and she and her neighbors are very concerned with the church's plans which they said are unclear.

"After digging and digging, I learned that this is specifically for people with disabling conditions as defined by statute," said Rajul. "Somebody with a disabling condition, not disabled but disabling condition, is someone who has a substance abuse problem, serious mental illness, or developmental disability," said Rajul.

Cate was not available to talk for this story but pointed us to a church Q&A video that says the housing will be for people with physical disabilities, not mental disabilities.

However, the church's plan filed with the city still uses the term 'disabling conditions as defined by statute 420.0004(7), which is causing a lot of concerns in the tight-knit community that is next to a school.

"Safety and security are really what people are worried about. When you come home from your stressful day, you want to come home knowing that you are in your safe neighborhood," said Kay Simonetti, a neighbor.

Neighbors have gotten more than 750 signatures on petitions saying they do not want the affordable housing plan to pass.

The proposed plan will be presented in front of St. Petersburg City Council members during a public hearing on Thursday, March 2, at 5 pm.