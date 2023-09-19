Watch Now
Nearly 11-foot manatee rescued on Bird Island

CLEARWATER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Posted at 2:55 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 14:55:58-04

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A nearly 11-foot female manatee was stranded Tuesday, leading to a rescue by officials from three different agencies.

In a collaborative effort, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium were on the scene on Bird Island.

Officials ensured her well-being by keeping her coated with water and providing necessary care.

The manatee was moved back to her natural habitat in the Intracoastal Waterway, with the help of about a dozen people moving her on a fabric stretcher.

