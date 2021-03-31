Museum of Fine Arts hosts free 'first Fridays' for healthcare workers with paintings and puppies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nothing like painting and puppies to soothe the soul.

That is what the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg is providing Tampa Bay area healthcare heroes on its free "Front-Line Workers First Fridays." The next one takes place this Friday, April 2.

"Puppy cuddles with your dose of art!" says the museum's Lashonda Curry. "We wanted to give (hospital staff and social workers) a chance to chill out in a beautiful location."

If the masterworks don't soothe spirits and shrink stress, furry friends from the Alliance of Therapy Dogs and Project PUP certainly will. They are available to cuddle and play with noon to 4 p.m.

"It's amazing to watch," says Curry, adding that mix of art and arrf was the idea of Margaret Murray, associate curator of public programs.

Admission for healthcare worker is free with workplace ID every first Friday of the month. You can register for the complimentary tickets here.

For other visitors, therapy dogs are included in admission.

To learn more information about Front-Line Workers First Fridays, click here.