Multiple agencies attempting to extinguish forest fire on Egmont Key

EGMONT KEY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said multiple agencies, including the FWC, are working to extinguish a forest fire on Egmont Key.

The FWC is working with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Tampa Fire Rescue, Eckerd College, Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), and the United States Coast Guard (USCG) to put out a fire that is burning approximately two acres on the north end of the island.

The FWC was notified of the fire at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Six people were evacuated. However, no one is hurt.

No structures have been damaged as well.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.