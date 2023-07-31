Watch Now
Motorcyclist dies after getting hit by sedan: FHP

Posted at 10:59 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 10:59:03-04

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after a fatal motorcycle accident in Pinellas County Sunday night.

Florida Highway Patrol said a woman, 22, was driving a sedan north on State Road 688 around 8:53 p.m. At the intersection of 130th Avenue North, the sedan turned left under a flashing yellow light and into the path of a motorcycle traveling south.

The sedan then struck the rider, a 20-year-old man, which threw him from the motorcycle, according to authorities.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. FHP added that he was wearing a helmet during the time of the crash.

