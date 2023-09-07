Watch Now
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into barrier on closed I-275 entrance ramp

Posted at 9:53 AM, Sep 07, 2023
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 22-year-old man from South Carolina died in Pinellas County early Thursday morning after he crashed into a concrete barrier on a closed entrance ramp onto I-275, according to FHP.

The crash happened around 4:20 a.m. on the 4th Street North entrance ramp to northbound I-275.

FHP said the man was on a motorcycle when he passed through road closure signs on the entrance ramp, crashed into a concrete barrier wall and was thrown from the motorcycle.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The entrance ramp is closed as part of the ongoing Gateway Express project, which originally started in 2017.

