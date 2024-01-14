Mother and daughter avoid injury after tire strikes windshield of car

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A woman and her daughter were able to stay alive and avoid injury after a tire slammed into the windshield of a car they were in on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred just north of Drew Street and U.S. 19 at about 6:30 p.m.

The tire came off a vehicle traveling southbound on U.S. 19, bounced over the median, and hit the windshield of the car going northbound.

Clearwater Police Department

The child was in the car's back seat, and no one was riding in the front passenger seat, which sustained much of the damage from the tire.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews checked both people in the car for injuries, but they did not have to go to the hospital.

