Morean Workshop Space is game-changing venue in St. Pete's Warehouse Arts District

Learn from the legends in workshops for all skill levels
WFTS
Posted at 5:04 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 05:04:36-05

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Morean Workshop Space is a new 9,000-square-foot venue in St. Petersburg's Warehouse Arts District.

This one's being considered a game-changer for the Tampa Bay arts community.

The historic building will host affordable classes for all disciplines and skill levels hosted by the area's legends, including clay masters Charlie Parker and Don Williams, on Dec. 3 and 4.

Benefactor Beth Morean will also house her rare ceramics collection in the space, a gorgeous one-of-a-kind gallery that will only be available to those people taking classes at the space.

For more on the Morean Workshop Space, click here.

