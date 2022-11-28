More than 900 Pinellas County seniors are on Meals on Wheels waiting list

GULFPORT, Fla. — While many are planning their holiday dinners, Meals on Wheels said it needs help getting food to homebound seniors in Pinellas County.

The Neighborly Care Network operates Meals on Wheels distribution sites in Pinellas County and currently serves more than 2,000 people a month. Right now, the organization that delivers meals to seniors who otherwise may not eat is in desperate need of funding and volunteers.

Pinellas County has one of the highest populations of people over 65 in the state, and there are currently more than 900 seniors on the waiting list to receive meals.

Volunteers said it's about more than just delivering food; it's showing up for someone who may feel isolated and alone.

"If you have the time to volunteer, we could definitely use volunteers and drivers throughout all of our sites. We always need people to substitute drive or pick up a route. Even if it's 3 to 5 people, you are making a difference in someone’s life," said Jacqui Frehling, a site coordinator for Neighborly Care Network.

For seniors who are not homebound, there are congregate dining sites throughout the county where seniors can come for lunch and eat the meals together like Susan Crompton of Gulfport enjoys doing at the Gulfport Senior Center.

"I love it, I love the community, and for the dining, there's no waiting list; they offer a wonderfully balanced meal," said Crompton.

For more information about how to give back or volunteer at Meals on Wheels, click here.