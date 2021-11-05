More than 20 arrests in St. Petersburg as cops target alleged drug operation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said his department arrested 21 people this week involved in what his agency said was an organized, high-level distribution of drugs.

The investigation began in February as a response to increasing violence in the city. Police said they determined a group from the Childs Park neighborhood was involved in extensive drug sales and moving large quantities of drugs through St. Petersburg and Pinellas County.

Starting on Monday, detectives executed search warrants on four homes in the city. That led detectives to arrest 21 people and confiscate 127 pounds of marijuana, eight pounds of cocaine, 286.1 grams of fentanyl, and seven guns.

Investigators said the group was distributing approximately $80,000 to $120,000 worth of marijuana weekly.

"This is not about getting some pot off the street," Chief Holloway said. "This is about having a significant impact on stopping violence in our community."

As the investigation continues, St. Petersburg Police said agencies inculding the FDLE, ATF, DEA, and others all assisted with the cases.