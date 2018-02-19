More than 20 arrested in Pinellas County undercover unlicensed contractor sting

Mary Stringini
9:04 AM, Feb 19, 2018
2 hours ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — More than 20 people have been arrested in Pinellas County in relation to unlicensed contracting, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will be holding a press conference at 11:00 a.m. Monday to discuss an undercover sting operation involving the Construction  License Investigation Unit.

The operation resulted in more than 20 unlicensed contracting related arrests and more than 40 criminal charges.

No additional information has been released at this time. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top