Missing Florida woman found safe after being located near where she disappeared

OLDSMAR, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a missing Westchase mother has been found safe after being located near the CVS at Tampa Road and Forest Lakes Boulevard in Oldsmar, where she initially disappeared.

Anu Awasthi went missing around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 at that same location.

Vikas Awasthi, Anu's husband, said he dropped her off at the Walmart, close to the CVS, so she could get her hair done. However, when he returned an hour later, he could not find her.

Vikas immediately called 911 and reported the circumstances to PCSO. However, it would take 24 hours before Anu was officially declared missing.

The family said they had 100-300 volunteers scouring the area to find her or any clues that would lead to her.

PCSO said her disappearance does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature.