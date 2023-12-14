Miss Florida 2003 returns to Mahaffey Theater for special Christmas performance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For the first time since she was crowned Miss Florida in 2003, before going on to become Miss America, Ericka Dunlap returns to the Mahaffey Theater Dec. 20 for a special performance.

Dunlap was the first African American woman to be crowned Miss Florida.

“I can’t believe it’s that long but I’m super excited to be here and I’m even more excited to celebrate my 20 years with my Christmas show,” said Dunlap.

The show is called A Christmas With Soul and this week hundreds of students from around Tampa Bay got a sneak peak of what they can expect. It’s all part of the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts.

“Its very exciting and very special and I think she is an inspiration to people who want to follow their dreams and we are running a campaign right now to raise a half a million dollars for this program,” said Amy Miller with the foundation.

Due to challenging economic backgrounds, many of these students wouldn’t have this kind of access without the foundation.

“I’m so very grateful for the connection they made with the community and I did the same thing with Orlando and I wanted to do the same thing in the St. Pete/Tampa area,” said Dunlap.

No one appreciated Dunlap’s appearance more than the lucky group of young performers who had the opportunity to sing and dance along side her.

“I think it’s really cool and I hope we get to do more stuff like this in the future,” said Emma Jenkins.

“I just think its a really fun thing to be doing and get to show all of our talent and our amazing group in front of a bunch of people,” said Waverly Wheaton.

Dunlap said she was delighted to share the stage.

“This is where it all gets started, so hopefully I am planting a seed in the hearts of some young person who wants to do performances and wants to be an entertainer and wants to be a part of the arts,” said Dunlap.

In-between all the songs, students had the chance to make their own holiday art work, visit a Christmas themed petting zoo, and of course, say hello to Santa.

“It just makes my heart so happy because a couple years ago these things wouldn’t have happened so now that we have an opportunity we really have to enjoy it,” said Quinn Danek.

A Christmas With Soul, staring Ericka Dunlap, takes place December 20 at the Mahaffey Theater. For more information and tickets go to www.themahaffey.com or www.billedwardsfoundationforthearts.org.

“You have to be ready for the most amazing night of your Christmas holiday, phenomenal singers, dancers, costumes, quick changes, just a very extravagant exciting experience for everybody,” said Dunlap.