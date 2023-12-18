Miracle By The Bay collects food and toys for families with disabilities

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Tampa Bay nonprofit Miracle By The Bay is collecting donations for families this holiday season. The organization focuses on supporting and empowering families with disabilities.

The Salt Life Singles, a local social group, filled a boat with toys and food for the nonprofit on Sunday evening at OCC Roadhouse Museum & Restaurant in Clearwater.

Miracle By The Bay's President and CEO Matt Walker said they have 150 families signed up for Christmas assistance and 46 on a waiting list.

For more information on ways to help, click here.