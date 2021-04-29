Middle school mural club decorates school hallways with messages of hope

PINELLAS, Fla. — What started as a simple middle school art club has turned into a way for students to spread positivity and inspire others.

Osceola Middle School started a mural club to help spread beauty across the campus, but it's turned into something much bigger.

With the school walls as their canvas, teachers say the colorful art is sending an inspiring message.

"The colorful, bright, inspirational murals have definitely been uplifting to teachers and students," said Dwayne Shepherd, the art teacher.

Students who are working on the murals say painting is a peaceful way for them to deal with the stress from the struggles they have faced through the past year.

"It's a way that I can express myself which I don’t often do and I like using bright colors that stand out because they kind of scream from the walls of the school 'Read me, read me.’ And I feel inspired when other people are inspired," said Abigail Stevens, 7th grader in the mural club.

Principal Dr. Solomon Lowery says he's looking for additional space on campus so the club can keep painting murals.

"It’s so positive and such a benefit to our school and community that you don’t want to stop it," said Lowery.

