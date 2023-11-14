'Merry Market' at Countryside Mall features 53 local vendors bringing the holiday spirit

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Countryside Mall in Clearwater is brimming with Christmas spirit thanks to 53 local vendors joining forces at the "Merry Market in the Mall."

This is the brainchild of Cheryl Taylor, whose Community Markets & Events group merges area malls and area talent to give them both a boost.

Shoppers are "looking to support their community any way they can," Taylor says, making the local focus a slam dunk for everybody.

Featured merchants at the Merry Market, many getting their first brick-and-mortar experience, include MPower Design Team's blinged-out holiday apparel,Honey Badgers Bee Farm's honey tea, and Frosty Bites freeze-dried candy.

The market is sponsored by Fran Haasch Law Group.

