2 Clearwater fire medics clinically suspended after mistakenly declaring patient dead, officials say

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Fire and Rescue said two fire medics are clinically suspended and on administrative duty after they mistakenly declared a patient dead last week.

According to Clearwater Fire, a call was received at 10 a.m. on Feb. 15 for a cardiac arrest at a home in unincorporated Pinellas County. Officials said two medics responded and declared the 65-year-old man dead. The medics left after deputies from the sheriff's office arrived.

Nearly half an hour later, at 10:28 a.m., Largo Fire Rescue crews arrived at the home after one of the deputies noticed that the man was still breathing, according to Clearwater Fire. The Largo crew treated the man and transported him to a local hospital, where officials say he remains.

Clearwater Fire said a comprehensive review of the incident has been initiated by Clearwater Fire and Rescue and the Pinellas County EMS Medical Director's Office.

Clearwater Fire said the medics are not allowed to provide any patient care at this time.

“Upon notification of this incident, we immediately removed both fire medics from their normal duties and discontinued their abilities to provide patient care, in conjunction with the county’s medical director,” said Fire Chief Scott Ehlers. “On behalf of the city, I apologize for the actions and the inactions of our crew during this incident. We have strict policies and procedures in place that were not followed, according to our preliminary review. These two did not perform to the standard of care that our citizens expect and deserve. We will address this incident swiftly. ”

“Our first responders proudly serve our community each and every day, and they are expected to help people when they need it the most,” said Interim City Manager Jennifer Poirrier. “When this does not occur at the level at which we expect, it is incumbent upon us to determine exactly what happened, why it happened, and then ensure it will never happen again.”