Mayor Rick Kriseman talks about his time at the UN Climate Change Conference

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The coastal communities like St. Petersburg, tend to feel the impacts of climate change and rising sea levels more than other parts of the Tampa Bay area.

Back in June, ABC Action News highlighted how the streets in Pass-a-Grille already routinely flood on sunny days during high tide.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman just returned from the U.N. Climate Summit in Scotland.

Mayor Kriseman spoke to ABC Action News about his time at the summit and changes that are and need to be implemented in St. Petersburg to help tackle the climate challenge our world faces.