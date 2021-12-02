Mayor Kriseman selects developer for Tropicana Field site

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has selected a developer for the Tropicana Field site.

Midtown Development was chosen among seven proposals submitted. The plan calls the new development St. Petersburg Creekside.

"The redevelopment of the Tropicana site will be a Place designed to connect to surrounding neighborhoods, to connect the past heritage of this site to the future endeavors of the community and to connect to a nationwide movement of Social, Racial and Environmental Justice that will define the future of St. Petersburg for the next Century," the proposal states.

"We are a people-powered city and this site that is behind me...will be powered by the people of St. Petersburg," Mayor Kriseman said.

He said Midtown had the best proposal, the resources to get it done, and were undaunted by the city's guiding principles. He said the developer would honor the site's history and provide real opportunity.

"Our Creekside proposal is defined by two intersecting green bands; the rebuilding of Booker Creek into a verdant natural environment and social destination and The Greenway, a continuous series of parks and open spaces that tumble diagonally across the site connecting to all of the surrounding neighborhoods," Midtown says.

Mayor Kriseman again said he would not increase taxes or use general revenue dollars to build the Rays a new stadium for the split season plan the Tampa Bay Rays want to move forward with.

However, the developer has plans for the site with or without the Rays.

The Rays' lease at Tropicana Field lasts through 2027.