Mark Your Calendar: Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival to return to Clearwater Beach in April 2023

Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival
Posted at 2:48 PM, Aug 24, 2022
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival announced it will return to Clearwater Beach on Friday, April 7, 2023.

The 17-day sand sculpting event will run from April 7 to April 23. The annual event will not only showcase larger-than-life sculptures but also feature free activities for all ages including a children's play area, street performers, live entertainment, fireworks and more.

Tickets will go on sale starting December 2022. General admission tickets will be sold for $14 per person, and children 3 and under will be free.

"Discounted tickets for military personnel, police officers, firefighters, teachers and healthcare workers can be purchased for $10 each on April 7, 14 and 21," according to a press release, which added that these tickets will only be available on-site with proper identification.

For more information about the event, visit sugarsandfestival.com.

