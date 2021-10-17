Man shot, killed after pointing military-style rifle at officers in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A man was killed by officers after they said he pointed a rifle at them in Tarpon Springs Saturday night.

Police said around 9:30 p.m., the police department received several calls in reference to a man walking down Pinellas Ave., in the area of Tarpon Ave., with a military-style rifle. Witnesses said the man was pointing the rifle at people driving by.

Officers later located the man near the intersection of Tarpon Ave. and Pinellas Ave.

The man pointed the rifle at several cars and at responding officers, police said. The officers fired their department-issued firearms at the man, striking him several times.

The officers immediately began administering first aid. The man was later taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries, police said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney's Office are actively investigating this case.