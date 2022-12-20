Man shoots sleeping girlfriend in Largo mobile home park, police say

LARGO, Fla — Largo Police are investigating after a man shot and killed his girlfriend while she was sleeping inside a home in the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park.

Police told ABC Action News they got a call for help around 3:18 p.m. on Dec. 19.

An investigation revealed that Ricardo Ortiz Gomez, 46, shot and killed his girlfriend, Sharry Colon, 30, while she was asleep in bed early in the morning, according to a release.

Police said Ortiz Gomez then committed suicide. A family member later found the couple inside the home and called the police.

They also said that Ortiz Gomez and Colon were described as having a tumultuous relationship and that, according to friends and family, Colon was planning on leaving Ortiz Gomez.

Neighbors like Gary Row said the impact of these two deaths so close to the holidays is felt around the mobile home park. And Row told us it's a loss that one that has him hugging his son a little tighter tonight.

“You’ve got to appreciate your loved ones while you have them here. Anybody that’s having a family dispute—get over it, give them a big hug and tell them you love them. You never know," he said.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when more details are provided.