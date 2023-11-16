Man in critical condition after charcoal grill explosion in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after a charcoal grill exploded in Tarpon Springs.

Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue (TSFR) was called to a charcoal grill explosion on Wednesday evening.

Upon arrival, they found a man with severe burns to 85% of his body.

There was also some damage to the outside of the home and porch.

Bystanders told TSFR that the neighbor had put the fire out with a garden hose before the fire department arrived.

The man was flown by helicopter to Tampa General Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.