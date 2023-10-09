Man hospitalized after his home is targeted in shooting, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was hospitalized after police say his home was targeted in a shooting early Monday morning.

Around 5:36 a.m., the St. Petersburg Police Department said officers were called to the home on 1000 block of James Avenue South regarding the shooting. Police said the shooter fired at the house multiple times.

The victim, who is in his 50s, was inside and struck by a bullet. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Detectives who are actively investigating believe the house was targeted.

Anyone with information should call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and your tip to TIP411.