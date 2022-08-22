Man found dead in St. Pete apartment; arrest made

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police said an arrest was made after a man was found dead in an apartment of an apparent homicide on Friday afternoon.

Police said Larry Jarrell, 29, was found dead at the Casa Grande Apartments around 4:45 p.m. Police initially said his death was "suspicious" and later determined it was a homicide after an autopsy and further investigation.

Rhiannon Cole Spicer, 24, was named as a person of interest in his death on Sunday. She turned herself in later that evening and was charged with second-degree murder.

Police said Spicer and Jarrell lived together and were in a "domestic relationship."

Police did not provide details on the cause of death.

Court documents show that Spicer was ordered to have no contact with Jarrell on July 29. According to an arrest affidavit, she was charged with domestic battery against Jarrell the day before.

Additional arrest records show that Spicer was arrested for domestic battery in November 2021. Jarrell was also charged with domestic battery in February 2022, according to arrest records.