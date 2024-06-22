Man fatally shot in Clearwater

A man was shot and killed in Clearwater on Saturday, according to public safety officials.

The Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire Rescue responded to the area of 200 S. Starcrest Drive at approximately 4 a.m. after the shooting was reported.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound.

The male was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim was not identified.

All other individuals remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation, officials said.

There was no threat to the public, officials said.

No other information was made available.