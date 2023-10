GULFPORT, Fla. — A man died after he was electrocuted while trimming trees near power lines in Gulfport.

The Gulfport Police Department said the victim, 37, was in an extended bucket at 1115 Freemont Street.

There were no witnesses.

The victim was found slumped over in the bucket with "evidence of electrocution." Police said they are still at the hospital waiting to notify his next of kin.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.