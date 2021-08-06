Man facing charges for unlawful sexual activity with minors met victims volunteering at local mosque, police say

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park Police said a man facing three counts of unlawful sexual activity with minors is in custody and they think there could be additional victims.

Police said they have received information in March 2021 that Ehab Moustafa Ghoneim, 51, assaulted the minors at his home in Pinellas Park. According to police, Ghoneim met his victims while he volunteered as the youth director at a local mosque.

Pinellas Park Police Ehab Moustafa Ghoneim, 51. Police say Ghoneim is facing charges for unlawful sexual activity with minors and they believe there could be more victims.

Officers say they have located and identified at least five victims to date. Police said Ghoneim also has ties to a mosque in the New Jersey area. Authorities have not released the name of either mosque.

Ghoneim was arrested on Thursday in Chicago when he returned to the U.S. from Egypt. Police said he will ultimately be extradited to Pinellas County.

Anyone with information on Ghoneim or additional victims is asked to contact the Pinellas Park Police Department.