CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man is dead after what police believe was a targeted shooting in Clearwater Monday night.

Officials said gunshots were heard from Drew Street and Orangeview Avenue around 9:16 p.m. The victim, 34, was then found dead near his home on the 1400 block of Laura Street.

Police are still searching for a suspect but do not believe it was a random act.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.