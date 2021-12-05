Man, child injured in 2 separate shootings in Clearwater, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police are investigating two separate and unrelated shootings on Sunday.

Police said the first shooting happened at 2:24 p.m. in the 1100 block of Palm Bluff Street. A man was flown to St. Joseph's Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The man was shot at LaSalle and MLK before running to Palm Bluff Street, police said.

A second shooting happened at 3:34 p.m. at the Creekside Apartments, 1280 Druid Road. A child was taken to All Children's Hospital in St. Pete after suffering a gunshot wound.

John Pellizzari A child was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Clearwater on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Police are still investigating the shootings.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates on ABC Action News