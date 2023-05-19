Man charged with DUI manslaughter after crashing into crane in construction zone, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man was charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide after allegedly crashing into a crane on a Clearwater construction zone Thursday night.

Clearwater Police said the crash occurred around 11:22 p.m. on U.S. 19 and Harn Boulevard when a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Bryant Mendoza, 46, drove into the construction zone. Bryant then crashed into the parked crane.

Police added that he was also driving in the right and middle lanes of U.S. 19 despite them being closed off, and a witness stated that he was speeding.

A woman, 37, riding in the passenger seat of the Jeep, was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where she passed away from her injuries.

Bryant was treated for minor injuries at Bayfront before he was booked into the Pinellas County Jail early Friday morning.

FDOT and the City of Clearwater are currently working on an $8 million pedestrian bridge project at the intersection. Construction is expected to wrap up this summer.