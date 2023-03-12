Man arrested for murder in St. Petersburg

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) charged Tyrone Anthony Walker, 41, with the murder of 45-year-old Devontae Lawson. He is charged with 2nd-degree murder.

According to SPPD, Walker met with Lawson on March 9, when they had an argument and Walker shot the victim and dumped his body in an ally in the 4500 block of 21st Avenue South.

Detectives arrested and took Walker into custody, on March 11, with the assistance of the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

This is an ongoing investigation at this time.