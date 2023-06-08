Man arrested after shooting at St. Pete officer in unmarked vehicle, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was arrested after firing at an officer in an unmarked vehicle Wednesday night.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Savarion Miller, 23, shot at the officer at the intersection of 14th Avenue South and 35th Street South around 11:43 p.m. The officer did not return fire and was able to drive away.

Miller then allegedly fled the scene and crashed his vehicle at the intersection of 38th Avenue North and 21st Street North, where police were able to arrest him.

The officer was uninjured.

Police said Miller is being charged with first-degree attempted murder, driving while driver's license suspended/revoked, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and reckless driving with property damage or injury.