Man arrested after body found floating in Gulf of Mexico, affidavit states

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A man was charged with manslaughter after throwing a victim overboard and leaving him in the Gulf of Mexico, the arrest affidavit states.

According to an affidavit, Shane Dugan, 28, was arguing with a victim on a 1982 Catalina yacht on Friday, Dec. 3. During the argument, Dugan grabbed the victim by the front of his jacket and threw him into the water over the yacht.

Dugan then ordered a third-party witness to drive the boat away from the victim and return to their anchored boats, which was about 30 minutes away, the affidavit states.

The victim's body was found on Dec. 4 floating in the Gulf of Mexico about 1.5 miles offshore.

Dugan is charged with manslaughter and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail with a $20,000 bond.