Man arrested after admitting to stabbing 3 people in Pinellas County

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — A man was arrested on Wednesday night in Pinellas County after he admitted to stabbing three people.

Lawrence Jester, 30, of Odessa, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's office responded to the Sunoco Gas station located on 2601 Gulf Boulevard in Indian Rocks Beach. They received reports that there was an altercation around 10:54 p.m. and that a subject had been stabbed.

When they arrived on the scene, they discovered that the altercation involved several people, possibly five, according to PCSO.

Three subjects had non-life threatening stab wounds and conflicting stories, all three were transported to area hospitals. One of the three victims transported to the hospital did not want to press charges. The condition of the three victims is unknown at this time.

Deputies say Jester admitted to stabbing the subjects and was subsequently charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to the arrest report, Jester stabbed one of the victims in the right side of his neck and two times in his left shoulder. The second victim pressing charges was stabbed twice in the back and once in his left side.

Deputies have not released any information on what the altercation was about.

Jester was arrested on a $20,000 bond.