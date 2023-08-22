Man and dog die in Tuesday afternoon crash in Tarpon Springs

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — One person died in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 19 in Tarpon Springs Tuesday.

Tarpon Springs Police said a blue Toyota pickup truck that was traveling northbound on U.S. Hwy 19 was hit in the driver's side front end area by a white Toyota that was traveling south on U.S. Hwy 19 attempting to make a turn in front of Anderson Park.

The white Toyota flipped, and the blue Toyota continued moving and hit a concrete power pole, causing both drivers to be trapped in their vehicles. Rescue workers were able to get both drivers out of their wrecked vehicles.

The driver of the blue Toyota is a 17-year-old from Tarpon Springs and was taken to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg and is in stable condition. However, the driver of the white Toyota, 79-year-old man also from Tarpon Springs, was pronounced dead at Advent Health of North Pinellas.

Tarpon Springs Police said a dog in the white Toyota also died in the crash.