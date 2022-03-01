Man accused of killing mother of 2 in 2020 arrested by US Marshalls: St. Pete PD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The man accused of the deadly shooting of a mother of two in 2020 has been arrested, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Tyree Lamons Bell, 26, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on an outstanding warrant.

In a press release, St. Pete PD said Bell got into an argument with the boyfriend of Arnieceia Milton in the early evening of Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. They said later that night, while Milton and her boyfriend were standing outside on 16th Street South, Bell drove by and fired shots at them from a vehicle.

Milton, a mother of two who was 23 years old, was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where she later died from her injuries.

St. Pete Police

Investigators said Milton was an innocent bystander and was not involved in the argument.

Bell is charged with first-degree murder.