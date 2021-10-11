Make your own pretty glass pumpkin at the Morean Arts Center in downtown St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Morean Arts Center in downtown St. Petersburg is inviting you and your family to celebrate Halloween in a classy glassy way.

You can now make your own arty glass pumpkins (with a little help from world-class glass artists such as Tim Soluna, of course).

Participants must be 11 years old and up.

Tickets for non-members are $90 for the 30-minute experience. Price includes taking home your very own glass pumpkin, curly-swirly stem and all.

Experiences are available Wednesday through Sunday.

And fair warning: It can get hot!

For more on making glass pumpkins (and soon holiday ornaments) at the Morean Arts Center, go here.