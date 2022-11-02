'Lost and found' camera forges thousand-mile friendship

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Aristeia Sowa has found many treasures on her daily walk along Pass-a-Grille beach.

"People leave behind chairs, tents, children's toys," she listed.

But in late October, she said one find stopped her in her tracks.

"A pro-go hero camera," Sowa said.

A GoPro, covered in sand and barnacles.

"I said 'Oh this water camera must cost pretty good money and the person who lost must be very sad. So I have to reunite the camera with the owner as soon as possible,'" she said.

So without hesitation, Aristeia enlisted her son to help her check and see if the camera still worked. And it did.

GoPro found at bottom of the Gulf

The pair found the above video. It shows the camera falling off of the owner—who is on a jetski—and sinking slowly to the bottom of the Gulf.

After finding a picture of some contact information on the camera, they were able to track down that owner.

And we did too.

Lucas Juillerat lives in Indiana and said he was vacationing in Florida back in August when he lost the camera.

And he never imagined it would be found, much less returned.

"I just put it in my head that it was gone forever. So hearing that voicemail was a shock to me," Juillerat said.

In the end, he said it's a reminder that good people still exist.

"It is just so awesome that there are people out here like this and I just hope that people continue to act like this because it is just wonderful," he said.

And for Aristeia, a lost camera has turned into a found friend.

"He promised to come and visit me one of these days. So I made a friend in Indiana," she said.