Local program making sure all kids in Tampa Bay area have beds

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Maria Martinez said her six kids are loving their new beds.

“They look great. I was surprised,” she said. “They came with the mattress. They came with the blankets, with the pillows. And the teddy bear."

The family of eight just moved into a new home built by Habitat for Humanity. But with that came the need for furniture.

That’s where Anne Baker stepped up.

Baker and her husband started a non-profit called Sleep in Heavenly Peace five years ago because they realized so many kids don’t have beds.

“They told me they slept in pallets. And it took me a while to figure it out that it’s just actually stacks of blankets. Sometimes it’s just mattresses on the floor,” Baker said.

They partner with different groups who donate money and build the beds.

Then the beds are delivered to kids in need all around Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco Counties.

“I love building. It’s fun. But seeing these kids' faces. They give you hugs. Sometimes they got tears. Sometimes boys are hugging each other because they both have beds. It’s amazing,” said Baker.

The Junior League of Clearwater-Dunedin did the latest build and churned out 27 beds in a matter of hours.

“Building the beds is super easy. You are out there with the sander. Sleep in Heavenly Peace will train you and show you exactly how to build a bed in about 15 minutes,” said junior league member Karen Carli.

“It’s a great relief for my husband and I to find people to help us,” said Martinez.

The organization said it cost about $5,000 to build about 20 beds.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace has given out 2800 beds in 5 years and has no plans to stop.

“I don’t know if there will ever be everybody in Tampa Bay that will have beds but we will try. Every child from 3-17,” said Baker.

For more information, click here.