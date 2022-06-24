Local nonprofit teams up with St. Pete Pride to spread love in the community

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. — Local nonprofit Live, Love, St. Pete raises money to help unserved kids in six Pinellas County schools, and this year they teamed up with St. Pete Pride to help both of the organization's missions.

Melody Proud started Live, Love, St. Pete after she participated in a Thanksgiving meal distribution at her church. The meals were being provided to families in the community and Melody thought something like this should not just happen once a year. That’s when she started her nonprofit and began selling shirts with the phrase Live, Love St. Pete and a depiction of the St. Pete skyline on them.

She said 100% of the proceeds help provide resources like school supplies and uniforms to underserved kids in six Pinellas County schools.

This year Melody and her husband wanted to give back in another way so they teamed up with St. Pete Pride during their 20th anniversary.

“When I am at a market, I talk to people all the time, that is my favorite thing to do. They come up and say what does this doing good and looking good mean. And it means that you are buying this cool shirt and you are also helping underserved kids in St. Pete and also with St. Pete Pride’s mission too,” explained Melody.

The Pride shirt design is the same as her original work but includes a rainbow.

WFTS

The proceeds from the Pride shirts will be split between the two organizations.

Melody plans to buy backpacks filled with school supplies with her portion and hand them out at the beginning of August.

The shirts will be available all weekend long while supplies last. You can learn more about where to find the Live, Love, St. Pete Pride shirts here.