Local man combines love of fashion, entertainment into weekend drag performances

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One of the largest Pride parades in the country is taking place this weekend in St. Petersburg, which is usually a time of celebration and acceptance in the LGBTQ+ community.

But this year is marred by new laws that many in the gay community feel are meant to isolate and marginalize them even more.

One of the groups at the center of it all are drag queens. For some, those two words bring up emotions of fun and good times, while for others, it is feelings of disgust and even hate. But these performers are just like the rest of us.

“I guess you could say boring job to most people. It's not boring. I enjoy it so much,” said Keith Reeves.

ABC Action News anchor Jamison Uhler sat down with Reeves, who spends his days talking to customers about insurance as an account representative.

He jokes that his job might not seem glamorous, but it is important, especially in the weeks following Hurricane Ian. But it wasn’t too long ago when Reeves said he was in the middle of his own storm in life.

“Definitely don't let the headset fool ya! Because I have many hats,” said Reeves. “I have a degree in fashion design, and I was looking to be able to express myself and put my designs out there.”

Reeves combined his love for fashion and entertainment to become a drag performer on weekends. He said what he immediately felt from performing was love and encouragement when he needed it the most, even going so far as to say it saved his life.

“I didn't get a lot of support growing up, so having this place really makes you feel good. It makes you feel like you're seen. It makes you feel like you're loved,” explained Reeves.

So, on the weekends, Keith Reeves becomes Keirra Ka'oir Summers, then back to Keith Reeves during the week. He said what he does is no different than a Broadway actor dressed in full costume on stage, then returning to their real self just hours later.

In this past legislative session, Florida lawmakers passed several laws impacting the LGBTQIA community, including a law that aimed particularly at drag performers.

When asked how frustrating it must be when something makes you feel a certain way but makes others feel the opposite, Reeves said, “Because they're scared. They're scared of change. They're scared of something that's different. They're scared of something that's not normal to them.”

Reeves said that he and his friends are worried that the new laws were just the first experiment to see just how much further voters will let lawmakers go to isolate and ostracize the gay community.

“This is nothing but an attack on the Trans community, to be honest with you. If you start with the drag queens, it immediately starts going after the Trans community. I feel like those are the main people that are under attack at this moment right now. And drag queens are the central culture around the gay community. So, if you start to attack them, you're going to probably want to start there,” explained Reeves.

He points out that being Black and gay has made these days even harder. He told me the recent demonizing of drag queens has also led to safety concerns.

“It's been multiple times people come and attack us. I've had bottles being thrown at people. People come to protest. Just the show! We're literally here to have fun,” explained Reeves.

Reeves said there's also more to see in HIM. But to do that, he said people must set aside their misunderstandings and talk to someone they might otherwise avoid.

In the end, he said hate has never made anyone less gay or hide from who they are.

“You just gotta keep pushing. Keep learning. Keep growing and just saying I'm here and I'm not going anywhere,” said Reeves.