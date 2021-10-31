Watch
Local man charged with murder after robbing, beating victim in St. Pete

WFTS
Posted at 5:11 PM, Oct 31, 2021
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was charged with murder after police say he robbed and beat a victim Saturday evening.

St. Pete police said shortly before 5 p.m., a man was robbed and beaten near the parking lot at 3077 50th Ave. South. Officers responded and arrested Gary Washington Jr. for strong-arm robbery.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, refused medical treatment at the scene.

Sunday morning, police said the victim was found dead near the parking lot.

Washington is charged with second-degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.

