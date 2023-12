ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Store managers of a local Domino's Pizza gathered together on Christmas Eve to make and donate 600 pizzas to shelters and organizations across Pinellas County.

Those organizations include CASA, Resurrection House, Hope Villages of America, and the Salvation Army.

A total of 902 pizzas have been donated by Domino's to people in need in December, feeding over 3,600 people.