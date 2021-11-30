Local couple provides comfort through peanut butter and jelly sandwiches

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Blake and Amanda Clark knew they wanted to lead a church, but they never thought it would involve peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

"When we went to school and learned for theology and ministry they never had a class on running a food truck," Blake said.

Their love on wheels began as a community branch out of their Radius Church in St. Petersburg.

"We started encouraging people to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and after the service to go out and hand it to someone just to say hey we love you, God loves you and it kind of grew from there," Blake said.

That growth is now in the form of a food truck turned non-profit.

Since its inception in 2017 more than 8,100 free meals have been given to people in the community.

"So, this whole concept for every sandwich that we sell we actually give a meal away which includes a pb&j, a bag of chips and a water," Blake said.

The pb&j's have gotten a little fancier these days with homemade nut butter and sourdough bread, but the message behind the bread is the same — spread kindness.

"Everyone needs love and especially in this season that love is a commodity that we don't have enough of," Amanda said.

"It's really cool to see that this tangible love is yeah, we're giving a meal to someone in need which is very tangible but it's deeper than that. It's bigger than that," Blake said.

As an added bonus each sandwich has its own personal, handwritten note inside.

It's a reminder that the food truck and those behind it are filling more than just your stomach.

The food truck runs solely on donations.

For more information on how to volunteer or donate contact click here.