Local bus driver Calvin Ray Davis realizes dream of becoming published author

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — For 40 years, Calvin Ray Davis nurtured a dream: to write and publish an adventure book based on his youth.

His dreams of becoming an author grew along with a very different career—becoming a bus-driving legend for the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority.

"You just keep following your dreams until you get it done," the PSTA driver said. "It doesn't matter how long it takes. For me, this has taken 40 years."

"Lord of the Swamp: The Search for Gold" is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. It's the first book in an eventual series about a 13-year-old boy, circa 1977, living on a houseboat in the middle of Louisiana's Atchafalaya Basin.

The book is a rollicking yard, but the bus-driving author said adventure can be found everywhere.

"I don't care who says what about it, but [driving a bus] is an adventurous job!" he said with a smile.