Local artist creates new mural at Roselli Park

Roselli Park Mural
Posted at 12:24 PM, Nov 18, 2021
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — At Roselli Park in the Isle of Capri on Treasure Island, a local artist is working to beautify a concession stand.

Taylor Smith painted a beautiful sea turtle that was inspired by the area's dedication to conservation.

Taylor Smith, Dreamweaver Designs, said, "I hope it inspires the kids. I feel like it's really immersive and large. And I feel like it's especially for little ones, they can kind of look at it and be like, Wow, and you know, I had the idea of kind of like, inspiring them to like die for their dreams and just kind of like go in for it. That's what I did."

Smith says she's done probably 100 murals in the past year around the Southeast.

